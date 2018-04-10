Amazon Poised to Snag Massive Pentagon Contract; Industry Wants Trump to Intervene

If President Donald Trump Is Looking For A Way To Clip Amazon Ceo Jeff Bezos’s Wings, Blocking A Massive Contract With The Pentagon Could Be One Way To Do It.

The Pentagon next month is set to award a single company an estimated $10 billion contract for cloud infrastructure and platform services — the largest information technology procurement in U.S. government history.

The single cloud would cover multiple security levels across different departments at the Pentagon, with the aim of reducing management and administrative burdens, for as many as ten years.

Competitors, and even some partners of the online retail giant, are crying foul — arguing that the contract is being unfairly tailored for Amazon and will ultimately waste taxpayer money and potentially harm national security.

“This is not a small potatoes thing. This is billions and billions of dollars,” said one industry source.

Industry officials — both competitors and partners with Amazon — argue that having one cloud computing service provider to fulfill this role makes no sense, and they say that a multi-cloud system would work better. – READ MORE

