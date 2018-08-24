Amazon Now Pushing Fake News Articles From Their Washington Post Blog to Their Customers

Amazon, The World’s Largest Internet Retailer By Some Measurements, Is Now Pushing Fake New News From Their Sister Company, The Washington Post.

Today Amazon Sent An Email To Its Many Customers Denigrating Fox News, Sean Hannity And The Majority Of Americans That Support The Current President Of The United States.

The Washington Post claims that Hannity and FOX News ignored the Manafort and Cohen stories on Tuesday.

Of course, this is completely inaccurate and fake news.

Amazon is using its vast inventory of customer email accounts to send articles critical of President Trump to its many customers. Ironically, the headline article in their email refers to ‘fake news’!

The first article pushed by Amazon was the Washington Post’s “In Trump’s right-wing media universe, it was a day like any other”.- READ MORE

A study by Citibank found the Postal Service charges Amazon $2 per package for last-mile delivery but that it incurs costs of $3.46 per package for these deliveries, meaning it loses $1.46 for every package it delivers for Amazon.

That’s in addition to $200 million the Postal Service spent three years ago to furnish carriers with 270,000 Internet-connected handheld scanners needed for real-time tracking of Amazon packages and $5 billion to replace 190,000 delivery vehicles to better serve Amazon and other package customers.

But according to the paper owned by Bezos, Amazon being the leading contributor to the Postal Service’s financial woes – it has lost $60 billion since 2007 – is not the story. The story is Trump persecuting Bezos.

“Despite these presentations [from Brennan], Trump has continued to level criticism at Amazon,” it wrote. “And last month, his critiques culminated in the signing of an executive order mandating a government review of the financially strapped Postal Service that could lead to major changes in the way it charges Amazon and others for package delivery. – READ MORE