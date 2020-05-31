Amazon Is ‘Expressing Public and Open Hostility Toward Conservative and Religious Organizations’

On Wednesday, Amazon.com shareholders rejected a proposal to study viewpoint discrimination at the Big Tech company. Conservative shareholders voiced concerns about viewpoint discrimination, citing certain Amazon’s banning of certain books and the company’s use of the scandal-plagued far-left smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a gatekeeper on its charity platform AmazonSmile. The SPLC routinely accuses mainstream conservative and Christian organizations of being “hate groups,” listing them as evidence of white supremacy, along with the Ku Klux Klan.

“Amazon consistently brags about its commitment to ‘diversity and inclusion,’ but I don’t think its board of directors knows what that means. By relying on the SPLC to decide which charities are eligible to receive donations through AmazonSmile, the company is expressing public and open hostility toward conservative and religious organizations,” Justin Danhof, an owner of Amazon stock through the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), said in a statement.

“That’s viewpoint discrimination and it’s abhorrent,” added Danhof, who wrote the viewpoint discrimination proposal.

During the meeting, Danhof and other conservative shareholders repeatedly questioned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as to why the company engages in blatant viewpoint discrimination. Bezos refused to answer.

“If Bezos can defend Amazon’s outright bigotry, then we invite him to do so,” Danhof said after the meeting. “It’s pathetic that one of the most powerful men in the world can’t answer a simple question. Yet it is also telling that Bezos seems to have zero defense for this deplorable behavior.” – READ MORE

