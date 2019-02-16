Amazon blasts Ocasio-Cortez, says ‘we don’t want to work in this environment in the long term’

The fallout from Amazon’s decision to walk away from its planned headquarters in New York is ratcheting up after a company spokesman publicly blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other lawmakers, saying they had made it a hostile environment to do business.

“If you talk to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s ‘Never Amazon,'” Jodi Seth, the head of policy communications for Amazon, told NBC News in an interview on Thursday. “If you talk to Van Bramer, it’s unions.”

Seth added that “it wasn’t any one incident” that drove the Seattle-based tech giant to its decision, adding that the virulent political discourse that occurred over the past three months was what led to the decision. “It was that the environment over the course of the past three months had not got any better. There were some local and state elected officials who refused to meet with Amazon and criticized us day in and day out about the plan,” she said in the interview.

Seth, who has been at Amazon since October 2017 according to her LinkedIn profile, said the company did not know whether the “deal would be approved until a year from now,” but said it was “pretty confident” in the approval, mentioning that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “was working hard to make it happen, but looking at the opposition and the timeline we decided we don’t want to work in this environment in the long term.”

In a fiery statement on Thursday, Cuomo blamed the shocking decision on socialist democratic darling Ocasio-Cortez and others like her.

"[A] small group [of] politicians put their own narrow political interests above their community – which poll after poll showed overwhelmingly supported bringing Amazon to Long Island City – the state's economic future and the best interests of the people of this state," Cuomo said publicly. "The New York State Senate has done tremendous damage. They should be held accountable for this lost economic opportunity."