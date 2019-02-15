Amazon Backs Out Of Planned New York Campus After Critics Panned The Deal

Amazon backed out of a planned deal Thursday to create a campus in New York after local politicians and critics panned the idea.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in a statement Friday.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio supported the deal, but many locals protested at stores and hearings, and the city’s council has badgered Amazon executives about the company’s position on unions.

