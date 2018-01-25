Amazon Alexa Will Now Refuse To Respond If You Use ‘Sexist’ Language

Amazon’s Alexa home assistant is taking a page from the #MeToo movement and will now no longer respond to what the artificial intelligence recognizes as “sexist language.”

Last year, the tech-centric e-magazine, Quartz, sponsored a study which analyzed whether various home assistants like Alexa and her competitors, Google Home, Apple’s Siri, and Microsoft’s Cortana, would respond when called vulgar names or confronted with feminist-defined sexist terms like “slut.”

According to Quartz, Alexa “consistently underperformed when it came to clapping back at sexism, and, worse still, refused to define herself — an artificial intelligence — as a “feminist.” When asked about feminism, she merely directed the questioner to a spot on the web where they could find more information on the women’s rights movement.

Amazon was, apparently, rather distressed by Quartz’s findings, even if regular, everyday Americans weren’t likely to ask Alexa whether she was a feminist, query her for her views on reproductive rights, or call her a “slut” (especially given that she’s not a real person), so they made an effort to change Alexa’s programming, making her more “woke,” and even giving her the option to rebuke sexist questions. – READ MORE

The narrative casting Jeff Bezos as a transformative media baron reached new heights in 2017. His Washington Post consistently set the political agenda while claiming two straight years of profitability. Bezos himself glowed on the red carpet as an improbable journalism hero when Steven Spielberg’s The Post, a fictionalized account of the newspaper’s publication of The Pentagon Papers, opened in December.

Bezos is worth $111 billion. He is the richest man in the world. But over the past eight months, his prized media outlet has repeatedly stymied requests for better pay and benefits from the employees who’ve driven its renaissance. The paper’s union, the Washington-Baltimore NewsGuild, remains locked in a tense contract dispute, union reps told Splinter, with management ceding little ground in negotiations over annual raises, improved retirement plans, and other workplace protections. Hanging over the talks is the question of how to pressure an owner whose purchase of the newspaper is widely credited for pulling it back from the brink.

“Many of the employees see Jeff Bezos as a savior to the company,” David DeJesus, a longtime advertising staffer who co-chairs the Post’s bargaining unit of about 880 editorial and business-side employees, told Splinter. “People are a little bit hesitant to be openly critical of him because of it.”

1) In bargaining talks yesterday Post managing editor Tracy Grant actually made the argument that employees should be grateful for company’s current offer, including a $10-a-week wage increase, given the other things Bezos has done for them, such as hiring many more journalists — WBNG (@WBNG32035) January 18, 2018

2) in other words, everyone already employed at The Washington Post should be pleased with a pay hike that won’t keep up with inflation because the richest man on the planet has increased the size of their newsroom — WBNG (@WBNG32035) January 18, 2018

“‘You should be happy you have a job’ is what we’re hearing,” Kunkle added. “We’re almost perplexed at how intransigent the company has been.” – READ MORE

It’s every morally bankrupt advertiser’s dream to have a microphone and camera in every American household.

With the advent of Amazon’s Alexa and other companies’ electronic assistants, people willingly bought and placed microphones in their home. These devices, when plugged in and hooked to the internet, are always on, and always listening for a command. Although the device is in many houses, a “dead” zone still remains in many people’s bedrooms.

Enter Amazon’s Echo Spot.

The devices themselves are incredibly vulnerable. Forbes reported a hack that allowed a third party to secretly listen in to every single conversation around the Amazon Alexa while still allowing for normal functions.

Commands outside the range audible to human ear are also used to manipulate the devices without the owner knowing. – READ MORE