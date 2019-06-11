Amash Opts to Leave Freedom Caucus After Announcing Support for Trump Impeachment

ongressman Justin Amash (R-Mich.) announced he would no longer be a member of the House Freedom Caucus following his controversial support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

As IJR previously reported, Amash announced his support for the impeachment of President Trump, citing the findings of the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The congressman released several lengthy Twitter threads explaining his position, noting that he believes Mueller’s description of Trump’s behavior warranted obstruction of justice charges and the eventual impeachment of President Trump, making him the only Republican to publically announce that position.

This move prompted several Republicans to condemn Amash, including several members of the House Freedom Caucus — a caucus of which he was a founding member. As IJR previously reported, Freedom Caucus member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claimed that no other members of the caucus felt the same way as Amash, telling reporters: