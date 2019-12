Forget impeachment, actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano has a new strategy to remove President Donald Trump from office: a daily collective meditative chant.

Milano, 47, tweeted out the idea Saturday night, soliciting her fans help in “manifesting a change-of-guard in Washington.”

This is what I’m going to do starting tomorrow morning. JOIN ME.

Upon waking, lay in shavasana (look it up), set your alarm for 7 minutes.

Say this mantra: Believe in believing. The impossible is possible.

And then out loud say, “we’d like to create a changing of the guard.

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 22, 2019