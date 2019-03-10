Alyssa Milano Tweets About ‘Being’ A Minority, Gets Scorched For Her ‘White Privilege’

On Friday, Alyssa Milano decided to weigh in on International Women’s Day, declaring herself an ally to all the downtrodden minorities and the poor, unfortunate souls left behind and oppressed by modern society, only instead of simply expressing her support for the underrepresented, she claimed to actively identifywith them. Play Video

“I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk,” Milano tweeted. “Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

Critics of social justice warrior culture can spot precisely where Milano went wrong. While white people — and, in particular, white feminists — are “privileged,” and while they may use that “privilege” to bring attention to the plight of oppressed and minority peoples, they cannot take on those characteristics for themselves, since they really don’t have the “lived experience” necessary to truly “understand” how the people they’re representing feel.

No surprise, that’s exactly the subject of the pile-on that ensued.

Detractors were quick to question Milano’s “intersectionality.” – MORE