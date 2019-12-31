Alyssa Milano: Trump’s New Year’s Resolution Should be to Stop Adding to the Stigma of Mental Illness

Far-left actress Alyssa Milano has urged President Donald Trump to set himself a New Year’s resolution of not adding to the stigma of mental illness.

Posting on Twitter, Milano explained that Trump’s use of words such as “crazy” or “lost his mind” made life uncomfortable for the tens of millions of Americans who suffer from mental illnesses.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump, maybe your New Year’s resolution should be to stop adding to the stigma of mental illness and not use terms in your tweets like, “crazy” or “lost his mind,” she wrote. “The 44 million of us who suffer sure would appreciate it. ”

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, maybe your New Year’s resolution should be to stop adding to the stigma of mental illness and not use terms in your tweets like, “crazy” or “lost his mind”. The 44 million of us who suffer sure would appreciate it. 🎉 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 30, 2019

Trump has indeed described various people as "crazy," most of whom have declared themselves fierce opponents of his presidency. Some of those people include MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, actor former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.