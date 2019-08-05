Alyssa Milano Tells Walmart to Be a Leader and ‘Stop Selling Guns’

Part-time actress and no-time activist Alyssa Milano told Walmart in a tweet to show “leadership” after the El Paso, Texas, massacre and “stop selling guns.”

The shooter had his gun before he walked into the store on Saturday.

Correct me if I am wrong, but he didn’t purchase his weapon from Walmart — so what the heck is Milano talking about?

Hey, @Walmart! This would be a great opportunity for you to take a true leadership position and stop selling guns. https://t.co/JcQ6BvTbUe — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 3, 2019

Related: Not Fair to Blame the President for Shootings by ‘Sick, Sick People,’ Says Acting White House Chief of Staff

“Hey, @Walmart! This would be a great opportunity for you to take a true leadership position and stop selling guns,” she tweeted. – READ MORE