Alyssa Milano Somehow Gets Prime Seat In Kavanaugh Hearing

Actress Alyssa Milano is, for some reason, at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony on whether he sexually molested a girl when he was in high school.

The B-list actress secured a seat in the tiny Senate room hearing as an invited guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Alyssa Milano gaggles with reporters. She says she is here as an invited guest of @SenFeinstein pic.twitter.com/pbVAH6yOp0 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 27, 2018

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE