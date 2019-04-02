Alyssa Milano Says She Loves God, Quotes Bible To Push Abortion

Actress Alyssa Milano has been leading the charge in opposing pro-life legislation seeking to protect unborn babies with beating hearts from slaughter by abortion in Georgia. Milano penned a letter signed by 50 Hollywood heavyweights calling for a boycott of the state if H.B. 481, also known as the “heartbeat bill,” passes.

Milano bizarrely expressed her love for God and quoted the Bible on Monday in her quest to stop the legislation and push abortion.

Ending her post, the partisan added a Bible verse from the Gospel of John to give abortion one last push: “‘If I have told you earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you heavenly things?’ John 3:12.”

I love God. I believe in God.



But I don’t believe my personal beliefs of which we can’t confirm should override scientific facts and what we can confirm.



“If I have told you earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you heavenly things?” John 3:12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 1, 2019

Twitter reacted to Milano’s tweet as you’d expect. The Daily Wire’s Elisha Krauss asked the feminist actress, “So… When does a baby in utero become ‘scientifically’ human enough for you to protect their life?” – READ MORE