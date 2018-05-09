Alyssa Milano Rants NRA ‘Doesn’t Care About The American People, Its Members Or Our Troops.’ The Facts Crushes Her.

On Monday, actress Alyssa Milano (yes, the same woman who has tweeted “F*** you, NRA” but has armed bodyguards), issued a calumny directed against the NRA that was not only nasty as hell, but downright false:

The NRA doesn’t care about the American people, it’s members or our troops. They care about profit. #NoRA https://t.co/6qthHnPRxG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 7, 2018

The NRA doesn’t care about veterans? They’re a non-profit organization but they only care only about profit?

The NRA Foundation has given $61 million to a variety of local groups since 2010; 500 schools received more than $7.3 million from 2010 through 2016; 4-H groups have received $12.2 million since 2010, and Boy Scout troops and councils received $4 million.

As far as not caring about veterans, try again: the NRA has worked with Congress to support the Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act, and more recently, the Mental Health and Safe Communities Act. – READ MORE

