Alyssa Milano Pushes Black Lives Matter Effort to Defund LAPD by 90 Percent

Actress and far-left activist Alyssa Milano is attacking the union that represents rank-and-file members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The Hollywood star is also promoting an effort from Black Lives Matter activists called the “People’s Budget L.A.,” which would defund the LAPD by 90 percent.

Alyssa Milano tweeted her attack on the L.A. Police Protective League on Monday, smearing it as a “narrow special interest group” whose goal is to lobby politicians to protect the LAPD’s budget and pensions. She also tweeted out the hashtag #ProtectPeopleNotPolice.

The LAPPL has been fighting with Mayor Eric Garcetti over his anti-police rhetoric and plans to defund the department in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and riots. Garcetti called LAPD officers “killers” at a recent meeting with local black leaders.

The mayor has made good on this threat to defund the LAPD, with the city council voting last week to slash the department’s budget by $150 million.

But the amount isn’t nearly enough for BLM activists who are pushing for even more drastic cuts. Leaders of Black Lives Matter L.A. have launched an alternate fiscal plan called the People’s Budget L.A. that calls for the vast majority of LAPD funding to be redirected to community safety efforts and other initiatives.

The People’s Budget L.A. calls for the LAPD’s budget to be reduced to a mere 1.64 percent of the city’s general spending, down from 16.2 percent during the 2019-20 fiscal year. That would represent a 90 percent reduction in LAPD funding. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --