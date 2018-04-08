Alyssa Milano Posts Racially Charged Tweet About NRA. NRA’s Colion Noir Responds.

Earlier this week, Milano attempted to contribute to the gun control debate by posting this gem:

“If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence.”

If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence. https://t.co/xnSyKXP8yk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018

Most notable of the responses was from the NRA’s Colion Noir, who happens to be black and never shies away from addressing the issue of race as it relates to gun rights.

That’s odd because I spent all last week being called a Terrorist by people who say what you just said only without the passive aggressive tone. https://t.co/fv5o2AzVZP — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) April 4, 2018

“That’s odd because I spent all last week being called a Terrorist by people who say what you just said only without the passive aggressive tone,” he wrote – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1