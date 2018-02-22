Alyssa Milano: Here’s Why The Second Amendment’s Obsolete. Internet Responds.

Actress Alyssa Milano weighed in on the gun rights debate on Monday by tweeting a list of things that were “also popular in 1791,” the year the Second Amendment was adopted. The post set off a familiar Twitter online debate. That is to say, the responses involved mockery, hilarity and absurdity, as well as some thoughtful arguments and comments.

Here’s Milano’s post that got things going:

Also popular in 1791 (the year the 2nd amendment was adopted) pic.twitter.com/ypgZwfBQQo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 19, 2018

So how has Milano’s argument for the repeal of the constitutional right to arm oneself gone over among the general public? It’s a mixed bag, as usual, with some standard Twitter trolling and hyperbole, as well as some more serious, well-reasoned posts on both sides of the issue. A few examples:

Oversimplification & painting this as a binary issue is what keeps us mired in the inability to get anywhere. Sensible reforms (which aren't precluded by the 2nd A) do not = "2nd A no longer applies" — brunhildenator (@brunhildenator) February 19, 2018

The Supreme Court has already allowed some infringements. Waiting periods, background checks, bans on hollow point bullets, etc. the no infringements reply doesn’t really work. — Randy (@RJCharn) February 19, 2018

(Armed security for me, but not thee)https://t.co/EmCCv5Ftyz — Bryan Suits, Los Angeles' Anti Dude (@darksecretplace) February 20, 2018

