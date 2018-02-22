Entertainment Politics
Alyssa Milano: Here’s Why The Second Amendment’s Obsolete. Internet Responds.
Actress Alyssa Milano weighed in on the gun rights debate on Monday by tweeting a list of things that were “also popular in 1791,” the year the Second Amendment was adopted. The post set off a familiar Twitter online debate. That is to say, the responses involved mockery, hilarity and absurdity, as well as some thoughtful arguments and comments.
Here’s Milano’s post that got things going:
Also popular in 1791 (the year the 2nd amendment was adopted) pic.twitter.com/ypgZwfBQQo
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 19, 2018
So how has Milano’s argument for the repeal of the constitutional right to arm oneself gone over among the general public? It’s a mixed bag, as usual, with some standard Twitter trolling and hyperbole, as well as some more serious, well-reasoned posts on both sides of the issue. A few examples:
Oversimplification & painting this as a binary issue is what keeps us mired in the inability to get anywhere. Sensible reforms (which aren't precluded by the 2nd A) do not = "2nd A no longer applies"
— brunhildenator (@brunhildenator) February 19, 2018
The Supreme Court has already allowed some infringements. Waiting periods, background checks, bans on hollow point bullets, etc. the no infringements reply doesn’t really work.
— Randy (@RJCharn) February 19, 2018
(Armed security for me, but not thee)https://t.co/EmCCv5Ftyz
— Bryan Suits, Los Angeles' Anti Dude (@darksecretplace) February 20, 2018
