Alyssa Milano: Here’s Why The Second Amendment’s Obsolete. Internet Responds.

Posted on by
Actress Alyssa Milano weighed in on the gun rights debate on Monday by tweeting a list of things that were “also popular in 1791,” the year the Second Amendment was adopted. The post set off a familiar Twitter online debate. That is to say, the responses involved mockery, hilarity and absurdity, as well as some thoughtful arguments and comments.

Here’s Milano’s post that got things going:

 

So how has Milano’s argument for the repeal of the constitutional right to arm oneself gone over among the general public? It’s a mixed bag, as usual, with some standard Twitter trolling and hyperbole, as well as some more serious, well-reasoned posts on both sides of the issue. A few examples:

