Alyssa Milano Exposes The Left’s Kavanaugh Hypocrisy In One Tweet

Left-wing actress and activist Alyssa Milano scowled at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill while holding a sign that read, “I believe survivors.” She has called the nominee a “sexual predator” over Christine Ford’s sudden allegation that Kavanaugh groped her in the 1980s, despite the many inconsistencies in her various stories and the lack of any corroborating evidence. Milano later explained to CNN that she attended the confirmation hearings to “stand in solidarity with [Christine Ford] and all the women and men who have been victims of crazy abuses of power.”

Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2012

Unfortunately for Alyssa Milano, a recently unearthed tweet demonstrates the actress doesn't believe all survivors of sexual misconduct. In 2012, Milano tweeted, "Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love."

While being interview by former intelligence officer Buck Sexton, actress Alyssa Milano blasted the media because she believes they “coddled” then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. She then said the media continues to normalize his behavior.

“And I think that because we have not called out the absurdity for the last, I don’t know, two and a half years, since our president started campaigning to be president because the media didn’t call out how absolutely absurd this was,” Milano said.

“You don’t think the media’s hostile enough to Trump?” Sexton asked.

Alyssa Milano: News media continues to normalize Trump

https://t.co/Ah5Sn4qkuZ pic.twitter.com/y13u0CCR8V — HILLTV (@HillTVLive) August 30, 2018

"I'm talking about two and a half years ago when he started to run in his campaign, the fact that the media actually normalized some of what he did, and continues to normalize it instead of going, 'Can you believe how crazy this is?'" Milano replied.