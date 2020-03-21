Alyssa Milano Demands Trump Stop Saying ‘Chinese Virus’: ‘You Racist Piece of S**t’

Actress Alyssa Milano joined the chorus of mainstream media reporters accusing President Donald Trump of using racist language by repeating the term “Chinese virus,” while ignoring the members of the establishment media who used the terms “Chinese” or “Wuhan” coronavirus.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Charmed actress and left-wing activist demanded that President Trump stop using the term. She also called the president a “racist piece of shit.” But the Hollywood actress omitted the fact that numerous media outlets have used terms like “Chinese coronavirus” and “Chinese virus” in their own coverage.

Stop calling it the “Chinese Virus,” you racist piece of shit. https://t.co/RSlxtefLqi — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 18, 2020

Reporters have used recent White House press briefings on the coronavirus to suggest that President Trump’s use of term “Chinese virus” is racist.

But the president has pushed back, saying that the term is accurate because the coronavirus originated in China. “Because it comes from China. It’s not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why I want to be accurate,” Trump said on Wednesday. – READ MORE

