Alyssa Milano demands Trump convert his NYC hotels into hospitals for coronavirus patients

D-list actress-turned-radical left-wing activist Alyssa Milano took to Twitter today to make a new demand of President Donald Trump, and it might just be her most insane one yet. Ready for this?

Best known for appearing in shows like “Who’s the Boss” and “Charmed” before she became a crazed liberal loudmouth, Milano called on the president to convert his hotels in New York City into hospitals to accommodate coronavirus patients. “Trump owns how many hotels in the US? And how many in NY in particular?” Milano asked. “He should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic is over. We need beds. He’s got ’em.”

Trump owns how many hotels in the US? And how many in NY in particular? He should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic is over. We need beds. He’s got ‘em. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 25, 2020

I’m sorry, what? Milano’s tweet was “liked” by various “woke” Hollywood leftists like Don Cheadle and Debra Messing, but unfortunately for them, it made absolutely no sense. The Trump organization’s website states that they only own one hotel in New York City, the Trump International Hotel & Tower, according to Breitbart News. Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, which is arguably Trump’s best known building in the city, isn’t a hotel at all. Rather, it is a mixed-use building that has both residential and commercial spaces. – READ MORE

