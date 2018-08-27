Alyssa Milano Celebrates Women’s Equality Day By Calling for “Assault Weapons” Ban

Alyssa Milano — a self-described “actress and activist”– opens the video by talking about the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting. She says, “In six minutes the shooter used an AR-15 to kill 14 students and three staff members. These weapons have no place in the hands of private citizens.”

We must #StopKavanaugh. My video explains why. Please watch and share. I promise it is worth your time. I can’t think of a better way to spend #WomensEqualityDay then by calling your senators—(202) 224-3121! #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/XkWYRUBwk5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

She does not mention that Parkland high school was a gun-free zone, which means the would-be victims could not shoot back. Teachers could only shelter in place, throw erasers or books, or beg for mercy. In such a setting, a gunman with six minutes, a double action revolver, and a pocket full of bullets, could kill far more than 17 people. – READ MORE

Netflix’s Insatiable Star Alyssa Milano Railed Against President Donald Trump’s Nomination Of Brett Kavanaugh To The U.s. Supreme Court, Declaring That He Will “affect Everything We Know To Be True As American Citizens.”

Speaking alongside far-left pro-abortion activists including Lauren Duca, Cecile Richards, Jessica McIntosh, Jessica Morales Rocketto and Meagan Hatcher-Mays at the Los Angeles stop of the “Rise Up for Roe” tour, Milano described it as “fucking absurd” that they are fighting to keep abortion legalized and called on people to mobilize against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“We can’t normalize this. This is crazy. We are in crazy times,” Milano said, wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Equality.’ “Off the bat, I think we should call this the ‘Rise up for Everything’ tour and not the ‘Rise Up for Roe’ tour. This guy, if he is elected to the Supreme Court, will literally affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

“We’ve seen what happens when people come together to support each other,” she continued. “We all have our own platforms … and we have to be able to educate and empower people to make the right choices.” – READ MORE