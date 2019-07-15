Alyssa Milano Catches Heat After Comparing Mike Pence to Heinrich Himmler in Side-by-Side Photos

Actress Alyssa Milano came under fire on Sunday after comparing Vice President Mike Pence to the architect of the Holocaust, Heinrich Himmler, with side-by-side pictures on Twitter.

In a tweet published Saturday afternoon, Milano — who was in the television show “Who’s the Boss?” — published two pictures side-by-side: one from 1941 of Himmler surveying a Soviet Union POW camp in World War II and another photo with the vice president at the migrant holding facility in McAllen, Texas.

The actress did not write anything with the pictures save a photo credit for the picture of Pence. – READ MORE