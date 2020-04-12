Alyssa Milano calls for people to ‘stop the coronavirus gun surge’ after confessing that she owns guns for self-defense

Actress-turned-radical leftwing activist Alyssa Milano is demanding that others stop buying guns amidst the coronavirus pandemic despite the fact that she has admitted to owning firearms herself.

Late Thursday night, the former “Charmed” actress posted a video to Twitter in which she scolded gun owners for stockpiling weapons and ammunition while our nation is in a crisis.

“I know that we are all scared and stressed out during these really uncertain times. But that is exactly why stockpiling weapons , you know, could have dire consequences for our own personal safety and those around us,” Milano said. “The weapons that people are buying today could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future. So we all have to look out for each other.”

“We can’t lose anymore lives to guns during this pandemic, or after it’s over,” she concluded.

Unfortunately for Milano, however, this move has just backfired on her hard, as people have been calling her out for her hypocrisy due to the fact that she has previously admitted to owning guns herself. While debating Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) back in September, Milano admitted to him, “I have two guns in my household for self-defense, just so you know,” according to Breitbart News. – READ MORE

