Alyssa Milano: Brett Kavanaugh Will ‘Affect Everything We Know to Be True as Americans’

Netflix’s Insatiable Star Alyssa Milano Railed Against President Donald Trump’s Nomination Of Brett Kavanaugh To The U.s. Supreme Court, Declaring That He Will “affect Everything We Know To Be True As American Citizens.”

Speaking alongside far-left pro-abortion activists including Lauren Duca, Cecile Richards, Jessica McIntosh, Jessica Morales Rocketto and Meagan Hatcher-Mays at the Los Angeles stop of the “Rise Up for Roe” tour, Milano described it as “fucking absurd” that they are fighting to keep abortion legalized and called on people to mobilize against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“We can’t normalize this. This is crazy. We are in crazy times,” Milano said, wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Equality.’ “Off the bat, I think we should call this the ‘Rise up for Everything’ tour and not the ‘Rise Up for Roe’ tour. This guy, if he is elected to the Supreme Court, will literally affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

“We’ve seen what happens when people come together to support each other,” she continued. “We all have our own platforms … and we have to be able to educate and empower people to make the right choices.” – READ MORE

Democrats are so desperate to find something on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that they’re suing to uncover millions of records from his time in the George W. Bush White House.

In The New York Times, Democrats tried to claim that Kavanaugh “misled” the Senate during 2006 testimony when he was an appeals court nominee. Here’s the Times’ lede:

As a White House lawyer working for President George W. Bush, Brett M. Kavanaugh helped the administration’s effort to win Senate confirmation for one of Mr. Bush’s most disputed judicial nominees, a Mississippi district court judge who was seeking an appeals court seat, internal White House emails show.

Wow, seedy stuff. Looks like they really got Kavanaugh now. Combine this with his purchase of baseball tickets and love of beer and they might just take this guy down.

It’s not until the fourth paragraph that the Times tells you why this is supposedly bad for Kavanaugh. You see, back in 2006, Kavanaugh was asked about his work to help Judge Charles W. Pickering Sr. get confirmed to the appeals court. He responded: “This was not one of the judicial nominees that I was primarily handling.” – READ MORE