Alyssa Milano Blasts Jennifer Rubin’s ‘Deep-Rooted Racism’ in Northam Tweet

Actress Alyssa Milano Blasted Jennifer Rubin’s “deep-rooted Racism” Over The Far-left Columnist’s Tweet About Embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam, a left-wing Democrat, is under fire over a racist yearbook photo where he is either the guy in blackface or the person under the Ku Klux Klan hood. Northam turned 25 in 1984, the year the photo was published in his medical school yearbook, so the calls for his resignation have been swift. There are reports he will resign Saturday morning.

If Northam steps down, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, will become the Commonwealth’s governor.

One of those in the elite media calling for Northam to resign is Rubin, a virulent, bitter Never Trump columnist for the far-left Washington Post.

But on Friday, in her call for Northam to be forced out, Rubin sought to reassure everyone that the “Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American.”

Dems need to move Northam out ASAP. Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American. Every hour or day that goes by makes the whole thing worse — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 1, 2019

Milano responded with, “This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it.”

This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it. 👇 https://t.co/3KXTy4dUg2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2019

In a second tweet, she added, “No one who replied to [my] tweet understands that saying, ‘He’s an eloquent African American’ is offensive?!”- READ MORE