Alyssa Milano After Trump Acquitted: ‘It Is a Sad Day in America’

Left-wing actress-activist Alyssa Milano expressed disappointment, particularly with Senate Republicans, after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit former President Trump from the charges of inciting insurrection, concluding that they lacked the patriotism and integrity “to convict a tyrant” and adding that courts will now have to absolve the left’s grievances.

“It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant,” the anti-Trump actress said. “Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to.”

It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant. Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2021

The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on Saturday 57-43, falling short of the 67 votes needed for a conviction. Seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. Those included Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Richard Burr (R-NC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Ben Sasse (R-NE). Earlier in the day, the Senate voted to include witnesses in the trial, but “House Democrat impeachment managers and the Trump legal team struck a deal Saturday afternoon that would bypass additional witness testimony,” as Breitbart News reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --