Always Remember: ‘Down to Earth’ Michelle Had WH Staff Twice as Big as ‘Spoiled’ Melania’s

The supposedly “spoiled” Melania Trump, wife of one of the richest men to ever win the White House, operates the first lady’s office with a staff less than half the size of the bloated East Wing operation under former first lady Michelle Obama.

According to a Fox News report from October 2017, Michelle Obama’s staff numbered 24 by the Obamas’ final year in the White House.

Melania, meanwhile, made do with a staff of only four for much of her husband’s first year in office. Since then, the list as grown to 10, according to a Washington Post profile of the first lady published in May.

It was an interesting nugget, buried far, far down in a story that required the efforts of three Washington Post journalists to write – and was mainly dedicated to pushing the “narrative” that the Trumps’ marriage is perpetually on the rocks – READ MORE

Melania Trump called Oregon congressional candidate Mark Robert’s comments likening her to a prostitute “disturbing and despicable.”