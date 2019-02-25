Alveda King: ‘Delighted’ Trump Restricted Funding to Planned Parenthood, Founded by ‘KKK Adviser’ Margaret Sanger

Dr. Alveda King, Niece Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Recalled Margaret Sanger’s — Founder Of Planned Parenthood — Racist And Eugenicist Politics In A Friday Interview On Siriusxm’s Breitbart News Tonight With Host Rebecca Mansour And Special Guest Host Rick Manning.

Manning and Mansour asked King to address the Trump administration’s Friday issuance of a rule regarding federal taxpayer funding of family planning. The new rule, issued by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), could block about $60 million of federal government funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

“I was absolutely delighted, because now the regulations are being addressed and we are really seeing clearly where some of the money that Planned Parenthood gets from our tax dollars comes from,” remarked King.

King noted, “ gets over half a billion dollars a year, and several million dollars a day in tax dollars. Some of that money does come out of Title X. So you have several million women who are served by organizations that are funded through Title X, Planned Parenthood getting a lion’s share of that.”

King added, “So what we in the pro-life movement have been saying for a long time — especially in the African-American community — we said, ‘Okay, they don’t use their Title X money specifically to do abortions, but they pay for many of the other things that they’re doing, and that leaves some of their other funding streams available to do the abortions.’”- READ MORE