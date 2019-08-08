Alveda King Blasts 2020 Dems, ‘Race-Baiters,’ Proclaims Trump is ‘Not a Racist’

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s niece Dr. Alveda King blasted the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and “race baiters” for accusing President Donald Trump of being a racist after the two deadly mass shootings over the weekend.

During a “Fox and Friends” interview on Thursday morning, King was asked for her response to the “rhetoric” she has heard nowadays from the people attacking the president as a racist, such as former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) agreeing that Trump is a “white supremacist” during a recent interview.

King went on to say that that the “thing” that is “really getting to ” is the “race-baiters” who want to cause controversy and “make us think we’re different when we’re all one blood, one human race.”

The civil rights legend’s niece also said in the interview that the president is “not a racist” or a “white supremacist” and asked those decrying him as such ever “met” a white supremacist.

“President Trump is not a racist, he’s not a white supremacist,” said King. “I’d like to ask anyone who calls him that, have they ever met one?” – READ MORE