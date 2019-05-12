Almost Four Months Later, Kamala ‘Clears Up’ Eliminating Private Insurance Answer

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Sunday clarified her comments from January regarding eliminating private insurance as part of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I., Vt.) Medicare for all bill.

Harris, who is one of over twenty Democrats running for president, participated in a televised CNN town hall back in January, where she called for the elimination of private insurance, saying, “Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.”

During the Sunday interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper referred back to the town hall since he was the moderator and noted how she has since walked back her comments and said that private insurance didn’t need to be completely eliminated, prompting Harris to interject so she could “clear that up.”

“I support Medicare for all, but I really do need to clear up what happened on that stage. It was in the context of saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all the bureaucracy. Let’s get rid of–‘ ” Harris said. – READ MORE

