‘Almost Everyone’ on Southwest’s Damaged Plane Wore Oxygen Masks Incorrectly

Numerous passengers on Southwest Flight 1380 wore their oxygen masks incorrectly after the plane had an engine failure, a photograph taken on the flight revealed.

As noted by self-proclaimed travel expert and former flight attendant Bobby Laurie, passengers should cover both their nose and mouth with the oxygen masks in the event of an emergency. In a photo posted to Facebook by a passenger on the flight, passengers can be seen only covering their mouths with the masks.

“PEOPLE: Listen to your flight attendants! ALMOST EVERYONE in this photo from @SouthwestAir #SWA1380 today is wearing their mask WRONG. Put down the phone, stop with the selfies.. and LISTEN. **Cover your NOSE & MOUTH,” Laurie tweeted.

When some Twitter users pushed back, saying it didn’t matter what the passengers did since they survived anyway, Laurie noted that it would’ve been a different story if the circumstances were changed slightly.

“(T)he pilots managed to get the aircraft to a level in which the cabin was pressurized & they could breathe,” Laurie wrote. “Had they not been able to safely and quickly.. there would have been a different outcome.”

“It would have mattered a lot if they were at 35,000 feet. They would be dead. Period,” he added. – READ MORE

