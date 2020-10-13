Almost 70% Of Portland Rioters Charges Dropped By DA

Portland has become the epicenter for the 2020 election. As riots continue to rage for over 5 months straight, citizens and President Trump have urged the Democrats to gain control of their city. Their response – ongoing attacks on police, looting, and zero awareness for any of the COVID-19 mandates. In their most recent act of utter lunacy, the “progressive” DA of Portland, a Democrat, decided to drop nearly 70% of the cases brought against rioters and protestors throughout the city.

According to the data released Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided to make the move due to defense attorney Mike Schmidt. For months, Schmidt has been an outspoken voice for the Black Lives Matter protestors and Antifa activists. So, it comes to no surprise that when the law gets involved, the cases all of a sudden go away weeks before an election.

The sudden push to lessen the charges brought against protestors isn’t that much of a shock as Schmidt advocated for the protestors, even saying he would drop some of the lesser charges brought against them. In his own words, “If we leverage the full force of the criminal justice system on individuals who are peacefully protesting and demanding to be heard, we will cause irreparable harm to them individually and to our society. The prosecution of people exercising their rights to free speech and assembly in a non-violent manner takes away from the limited resources that we have to prosecute serious crimes and to assist crime victims.” – READ MORE

