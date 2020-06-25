Almost 100% Of Democrat College Students Support Defunding The Police, Poll Says

A recent online College Fix poll of 1,500 college students found near-unanimity among Democratic college students on defunding police, with 94% of them considered rioting and looting legitimate forms of protest against racial discrimination and police brutality.

The poll was facilitated by College Pulse and taken on June 17 and June 18, the margin of error was plus or minus 3 percent. “The sample was drawn from the company’s undergraduate pool that includes over 270,000 verified students representing more than 900 different colleges and universities in all 50 states,” The College Fix reported.

Just as Democratic college students achieved near-unanimity in supporting defunding the police, Republican college students countered with huge opposition to defunding the police, as 87% of them did not support the idea. Republican college students achieved near-unanimity opposing looting and rioting as legitimate forms of protest, with 95% agreeing that they opposed such practices.

The first question on the survey read: “Do you support or oppose defunding the police (i.e. cutting police budgets to fund other community resources)?” Among Democrats, 72% strongly supported the idea; 22% supported it; 2 opposed it and only 4% strongly opposed it. Among Independents, those figures were 38%, 27%, 19% and 6%. 89% of blacks supported defunding the police, while 75% of Latinos and Asians and 61% of whites agreed. – READ MORE

