True Pundit

Allies al-Qaeda, Taliban Stronger Despite 6,786 U.S. Military Fatalities, 52,570 Injuries Since 9/11

Al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban, the jihadi allies responsible for the September 11, 2001, attacks on the American homeland, have grown stronger in the last 16 years despite the thousands of U.S. military casualties from the ongoing fight against the terrorist groups.

In the 16 years since 9/11, the Pentagon reports that at least 6,786 U.S. service members have paid the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq and Afghanistan, primarily while fighting al-Qaeda and the Taliban in response to the September 11 attacks that killed 3,000 Americans and wounded an estimated 6,000 others.

Terrorists in Iraq and Afghanistan have also maimed at least 52,570 American service members and killed an estimated 21 Pentagon civilians.

Among the thousands of American troops killed since 9/11, Breitbart News included the 44 fatalities and 53 injuries from the ongoing efforts in Iraq and Syria to annihilate the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL), formerly known as al-Qaeda in Iraq. – READ MORE