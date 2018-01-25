Alleged Woman Abuser John Conyers III Officially Running For His Father’s Seat

John Conyers III, an alleged domestic abuser and the son of disgraced former Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers Jr., has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to officially launch his campaign to fill his father’s seat.

Conyers Jr. resigned in disgrace last month following several sexual harassment accusations against him. The outgoing congressman endorsed his son as his appointed successor.

Conyers III’s campaign comes despite his own history of allegedly mistreating women. Conyers III was arrested in February 2017 after he allegedly body-slammed his girlfriend, spat on her and sliced her arm with a knife.

Official paperwork filed just now w/ @FEC by John Conyers III, who will seek to replace his father in Congress. pic.twitter.com/zNvVpHhkLu — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) January 24, 2018

Conyers III was not charged as a result of the alleged assault because of a “lack of independent witnesses” and because prosecutors said that it “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim’s injury was not accidentally sustained.”

Conyers III previously had a brief career as a rapper, bragging in one rap that his “n***as” are drug dealers. – READ MORE

The special election to replace former Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) will take place in November 2018, the Michigan governor announced Friday.

Gov. Rick Snyder (R) slated the election for Nov. 6 and primaries for Aug. 7, 2018.

This will leave the district without House representation for almost a full year.

Snyder explained his decision as allowing candidates more time to decide if they want to run and as a way to avoid spending money on a special election.