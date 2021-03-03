Alleged Sex Pest Andrew Cuomo Hires Lawyer Who Defended Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen

Embattled governor Andrew Cuomo (D., N.Y.) has retained the services of a high-powered criminal defense attorney who defended Harvey Weinstein and Woody Allen against allegations of sexual assault.

Elkan Abramowitz, a former federal prosecutor with close ties to Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance, will serve as legal counsel to the governor and his top aides, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

New York attorney general Letitia James is investigating the Cuomo administration on several fronts. Three women have now accused the governor of sexual harassment. Allegations include unwanted kissing and touching, as well as inappropriate or suggestive comments, such as asking a 25-year-old female subordinate if she “had ever been with an older man” while the pair were alone in his office.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to,” Cuomo said in a statement (sort of) apologizing for his past behavior, which he described as “being playful and mak jokes that I think are funny.”- READ MORE

