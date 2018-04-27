Alleged Sex Cult Leader Seen Going On Bizarre YouTube Rant

Allison Mack, the actress who allegedly helpedKeith Raniere run the Nxiuvm sex cult for years, was arrested in Mexico and brought back to the United States earlier this month.

On Thursday, Page Six is reporting that a YouTube video from 2013 was dug up with some pretty bizarre content.

The video, titled “Allison Mack Q&A – You Asked, I Answered,” was posted on October 6, 2013 and shows Mack sitting in a garden casually answering questions.

The video takes a twist when Mack starts discussing what she wants to be remembered for.

“I want to be remembered for my joy,” she says. “I want to be remembered for my spirit. I want to be remembered for my compassion and my passion. I want to be remembered for the things that are important to me. I want to be remembered for the way I impacted people. I want to be remembered as a woman who was honest and true and joyful. Committed. And loving.”

I’m not an expert, but it seems like joy and compassion would be a pretty difficult thing to be remembered by if you’re allegedly running a brutal sex cult.

She also discusses one of her personal heroes, Lena Dunham, and discusses a vague empowerment group called Jness.

“Many years later, the curriculum continues to guide me through the maze of my inner world shining light on the dark corners of my psychodynamic revealing confusions and insecurities that have hindered the expression of the authentic, empowered woman I have always sought to embody. I embrace so much more of myself now and am beginning to understand what it takes to grow into the vision of the woman of our times.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1