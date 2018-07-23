Alleged Russian agent Maria Butina met with government officials during Obama administration

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina had wider high-level contacts in Washington than previously known, taking part in 2015 meetings between a visiting Russian official and two senior officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury Department.

The meetings, revealed by several people familiar with the sessions and a report from a Washington think tank that arranged them, involved Stanley Fischer, Fed vice chairman at the time, and Nathan Sheets, then Treasury undersecretary for international affairs.

Butina travelled to the United States in April 2015 with Alexander Torshin, then the Russian Central Bank deputy governor, and they took part in separate meetings with Fischer and Sheets to discuss U.S.-Russian economic relations during Democratic former President Barack Obama’s administration. – READ MORE

Russian operative Maria Butina was indicted this week on charges of being a covert Russian agent.

Butina struck up friendships with the influential leaders of the National Rifle Association and the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Butina was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation and is being held without bond.

On Wednesday night investigative reporter John Solomon told Lou Dobbs that the FBI knew about Butina and her operations but they did not warn the conservatives who she was cozying up to.

The 29-year-old Russian woman accused of covertly working as a foreign agent while living in the United States allegedly offered to have sex with an unnamed individual in return for a job in the United States, prosecutors said Wednesday.

And that’s not all. According to new court filings, Maria Butina allegedly “gained access” to “an extensive network of U.S. persons in positions to influence political activities in the United States” by living with and having a personal relationship with another individual.

Prosecutors revealed the new allegations against Butina in documents filed Wednesday, as Butina pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered her held without bond in court.

Prosecutors had asked the judge in the case to keep Butina in jail before her trial, arguing she’s a flight risk.

“Butina is a Russian citizen with no meaningful ties to the United States; she has every reason to flee this prosecution,” U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu wrote in the court document – READ MORE

