Alleged ISIS-Linked Terrorist ‘Liked’ ANTIFA Groups On Facebook
A Facebook page that appears to belong to the alleged ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorist that California law enforcement officials arrested this week shows that he followed several groups affiliated with the radical leftist Antifa movement.
The Facebook URL that is linked to is: facebook.com/everittj — which The Daily Wire used to search online archives for records of what his page contained.
The following pages were liked by the account that appears to have belonged to Everitt Aaron Jameson:
Antifa fell under the national spotlight over the last year after a series of protests in which Antifa members resorted to violence in the name of opposing “fascism.” The group repeatedly damaged property and attacked people that did not agree with them. – READ MORE
