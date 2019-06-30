Alleged Illegal Alien Serial Killer Now Accused Of Killing 18 In Dallas, Report Says

An illegal alien from Kenya who has been charged for allegedly murdering 12 elderly women in Dallas, Texas, has now been accused in a lawsuit of murdering six more people, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 18.
The Morning News reported this week that Chemirmir has now been accused in lawsuits of killing six more elderly victims — five women and one man. The newspaper reports:
Family members filed the six separate lawsuits Tuesday against The Tradition-Prestonwood, an upscale senior living complex where eight of the people died…
…The relatives allege the complex failed to protect residents and tried to hide a string of suspicious deaths — even after Chemirmir was arrested. – READ MORE