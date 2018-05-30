‘Allah hu Akbar’ Gunman Kills Two Female Police Officers, one Bystander, in Belgium in Suspected Terror Attack

The Police Chief Of Liège, Belgium, Has Said That The Deceased Gunman, Who Fatally Shot Two Female Officers And A Bystander Outside A Cafe And Took One Woman Hostage At A Local School, Deliberately Targetted Police.

Shots were heard in the centre of the eastern Belgian city of Liège at around 10.30 am local time when an armed man opened fire outside the Cafe des Augustins on the Rue des Augustins, killing two police officers.

Belgian prosecutors’ office spokesman Philippe Dulieu confirmed the attacker in Liege was carrying a knife and approached two police officers, stabbed them several times, disarming them, and then used their weapons in a shooting rampage.

Dulieu said that the attacker “then took their weapons. He used the weapons on the officers, who died.”

National Belgian broadcaster RTBF has named the suspect as 36-year-old Benjamin Herman who was on temporary release from prison. He was known to police for petty crime such as theft, damage to public property, and minor drug trafficking.

The broadcaster speculates that he was radicalised in prison in Lantin, where he began his sentence in 2017, but whilst being allegedly known for violence by fellow inmates, he was not known for being associated with the radical Islamist prison scene.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF reports claims that a terrorist motive is suspected. According to police sources who have allegedly spoken to Belgian newspaper La Libre the gunman shouted “Allah hu Akbar” before being shot dead by police. – READ MORE

