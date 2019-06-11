All-Star Disrepects National Anthem Before NBA Finals Game; Gets HARSH Dose of Karma Moments Later (Video)

There was one single dope with a hat on during the national anthem before game five of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Kevin Durant. The Golden State Warriors all star wore his hoodie during the singing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems.

No one wears a hat during these songs and especially in Toronto where you’re representing your country.

Moments later, karma struck.

Durant was coming back after 33 days on the injured reserve list.

Now he’s injured again.

That’s how karma works, Kevin.

Get well soon.

THERE WAS 1 JERK KNOB THAT KEPT HIS HOODIE ON FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS TONIGHT …. GUESS WHO ?

THAT’S KARMA FOR OLE KD ☹️

#RIGGED

@Thomas1774Pain https://t.co/cB7psnnSFd — KING BRONCO 😏👑 (@MistaBRONCO) June 11, 2019