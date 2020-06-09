All Rioters, Arsonists, Looters in St. Louis Freed from Jail Without Charges

All rioters, arsonists, and looters have been released from jail in St. Louis, Missouri, without facing charges thus far by city prosecutors.

Throughout riots in St. Louis this week, only 36 individuals were arrested for rioting, looting, and committing arson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirmed that all of those arrested, though, have been released from jail without charges against them.

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

“In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement posted online. – READ MORE

