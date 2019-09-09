All of the connections between Bill Gates, MIT, and Jeffrey Epstein

Microsoft founder, philanthropist, and former richest person in the world Bill Gates has been connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein before.

Now, an additional connection was reported by The New Yorker, which obtained emails from MIT Media Lab directors that say the convicted sex offender “directed” Gates to donate $2 million to the research lab in October 2014.

The latest link comes after reported meetings between the two wealthy men, including one in New York in 2013 that preceded a ride to Palm Beach in one of Epstein’s private planes, along with Gates’ former chief scientific adviser being named as alternate executor to Epstein’s will.

Epstein’s run-ins with Gates demonstrate yet again how vast wealth opens doors, regardless of one’s criminal background, as Epstein was convicted of two counts of soliciting underage girls for prostitution before his known ties to Gates occurred.

A spokesperson for Gates told Business Insider that “Although Epstein pursued Bill Gates aggressively, any account of a business partnership or personal relationship between the two is categorically false.” – READ MORE