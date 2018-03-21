All-Female Mount Holyoke College Cautions Professors: Don’t Assume Students’ Gender

Campus Reform reports that Mount Holyoke professors and administrators, who teach only female students, were recently given an advisory pamphlet suggesting that they refrain from using the word “woman” or “women,” and referencing “the two genders,” in order to keep a gender-neutral classroom environment in the single-gender school.

“When discussing the student body, say ‘Mount Holyoke students’ rather than ‘Mount Holyoke women,’” the guide says, according to a copy reviewed by Campus Reform. “Avoid making statements like ‘We’re all women here…’, or referring to ‘…the two genders…’”

Instead, the guide suggests, professors should get to know students before defining them. “[M]any students spend the first day of class braced against various types of disrespect … professors who mispronounce their names, call them by the wrong name entirely, misgender them, and so on.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1