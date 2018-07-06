All-American NCAA Wrestler Dies in Crash After Car Runs Off the Road

A 21-year-old wrestler for the University of Wisconsin died in a car crash Thursday night.

The wrestling team said their “hearts are heavy” after hearing about the loss of teammate Eli Stickley.

“Our hearts are heavy today. The entire Badger wrestling family extends its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Eli Stickley, our brother and teammate, who passed away last night,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Eli’s family and friends.”

Stickley, of Urbana, Ohio, was an Academic All-American wrestler and an NCAA qualifier.

The vehicle Stickley was driving left the roadway, traveled into the right-hand ditch, over-corrected and rolled across both westbound lanes of traffic, according to the report. It came to rest on its passenger’s side.

