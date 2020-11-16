Alito: COVID Has Highlighted ‘Disturbing’ Trend of ‘Lawmaking by Executive Fiat’ and ‘Rule by Experts’ (VIDEO)

During a speech before the Federalist Society on Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said that the coronavirus pandemic has “highlighted disturbing trends” in the law such as “dominance of lawmaking by executive fiat, rather than legislation.” Which he characterized as “the movement toward rule by experts.”

Alito began by cautioning that, aside from specific references to any Supreme Court cases, he isn’t commenting on the legality of coronavirus restrictions and isn’t making any statements as to whether the restrictions constitute good policy.

He stated that coronavirus has “highlighted disturbing trends that were already present before the virus struck.” – READ MORE

