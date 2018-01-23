Alison Brie: ‘Not Everything That’s Been Reported’ About James Franco ‘Is Fully Accurate’

Actress Alison Brie said some of the sexual misconduct allegations against her brother-in-law James Franco are not accurate, according to Variety.

E! host Giuliana Rancic asked Brie about the Franco accusations ahead of 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“So much of the movement has to do with transparency,” Rancic said of the Time’s Up movement. “And as you know your family — your brother-in-law — has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that, and what can you share with us about how that’s affecting you and your family?”

“I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and, you know, does have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie explained. “I obviously support my family. And not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Scarlett Johansson, who slammed fellow actor James Franco in a speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, is being called a hypocrite for previously defending Woody Allen and saying the child abuse allegations against the director were “all guesswork.”

“I want my pin back, by the way,” Johansson said on Saturday, in reference to the “Time’s Up” pin Franco wore at the Golden Globe Awards, which inspired five accusers to come forward and call him out.

However, now Johansson, who starred in Allen’s films “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” finds herself feeling the heat after having praised the director and downplayed accusations of child abuse that have been leveled against him.

One month after Allen’s estranged daughter Dylan Farrow penned an open letter accusing him of sexual abuse in 2014, Johansson told The Guardian: “It’s not like this is somebody that’s been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, ‘I don’t support this lifestyle or whatever.’ I mean, it’s all guesswork.”

At the time, Farrow called out the Hollywood actors and actresses who have appeared in Allen’s films, which prompted a response from Johansson in the 2014 interview.

“I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me,” Johansson said. – READ MORE