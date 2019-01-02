Alice Cooper on Musicians Who Tell Others How to Vote: ‘That’s an Abuse of Power’

Rock star Alice Cooper may be known for his distinctive look and colorful personality — but he’s certainly not known for espousing political views.

The 70-year-old rocker, in fact, despises mixing entertainment and politics and made this clear in a recent interview, ripping fellow musicians who do it.

“When musicians are telling people who to vote for, I think that’s an abuse of power,” he said. “You’re telling your fans not to think for themselves, just to think like you. Rock ‘n roll is about freedom — and that’s not freedom.”

Cooper’s attitude about the political realm can be contrasted with that of countless other artists — who use the stage to share their leftist talking points.

Rapper Drake, for example — holding nothing back — called the president of the United States a “f***ing idiot” at a concert in Brooklyn in late August. – READ MORE