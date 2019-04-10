Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents slam her over Amazon withdrawal in new poll

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents blasted her handling of Amazon‘s bid to open its second headquearters in the Big Apple.

According to a new Siena College poll, 58 percent of voters in her district, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens, actually support the now-abandoned and controversial deal that would have brought the tech giant to Long Island City in return for $3 billion in state and local subsidies.

The freshman congresswoman, who unseated a 10-term Democratic incumbent, was one of several elected officials pushing back on Amazon’s planned expansion pointing at the secrecy of the deal itself, the lack of public input and the potential for gentrification and displacement resulting from 25,000 new highly paid tech workers in the area.

In addition, 57 percent of those polled said it was "bad for New York" that the Jeff Bezos-led company canceled the project in February following opposition from some elected officials, labor groups, local residents and community activists.


